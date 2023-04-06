aelf 1-Day Volume Reaches $28.81 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001141 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $188.88 million and $28.81 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003559 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001526 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,658,383 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

