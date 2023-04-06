Aergo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27.05 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Aergo has a total market cap of $62.55 million and $27.05 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aergo has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One Aergo token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aergo Profile

Aergo’s launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io.

Buying and Selling Aergo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is a decentralized platform developed by Blocko, a South Korean blockchain technology company, to facilitate the building, deployment, and operation of blockchain applications. It employs a hybrid architecture that blends public and private blockchain networks to offer optimal scalability, security, and performance. The platform targets enterprises that seek to overcome the challenges of developing blockchain solutions. AERGO provides a user-friendly development environment, smart contract templates, API libraries, and cloud-based deployment services. The platform also allows businesses to select the level of privacy and control they require for their applications. The public network permits them to interact with other parties, while the private network guarantees security for sensitive data and transactions.”

