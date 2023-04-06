Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.08. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $11.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patches. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

