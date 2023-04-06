Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 2,750 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $334,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 218,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,621,637.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Down 4.9 %

Airbnb stock traded down $5.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,366,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $174.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.35 and a 200 day moving average of $107.52. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Airbnb by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

