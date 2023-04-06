Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO F Thomson Leighton Purchases 319 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,035.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, April 5th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,064.80.

On Friday, March 31st, F Thomson Leighton bought 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,062.88.

On Wednesday, March 29th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,028.25.

On Monday, March 27th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.94.

On Friday, March 24th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.18 per share, with a total value of $25,034.94.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, F Thomson Leighton acquired 332 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.49 per share, with a total value of $25,062.68.

On Monday, March 20th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 341 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.38 per share, with a total value of $25,022.58.

On Friday, March 17th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 343 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.89 per share, with a total value of $25,001.27.

On Wednesday, March 15th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 350 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $25,035.50.

On Monday, March 13th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.78 per share, with a total value of $25,051.22.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $77.41 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day moving average of $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 275,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $23,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,355,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.