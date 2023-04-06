Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives $26.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.93.

ACI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 349.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACI opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.