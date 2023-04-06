Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.22. Approximately 51 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Alger 35 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.03.

About Alger 35 ETF

The Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. ATFV was launched on May 3, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

