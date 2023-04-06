Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading 4.3% Higher

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $7.06. 302,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 864,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.
Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 2.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)
- Steelcase Makes the Case for the Taking Longs
- Bank Stocks Are Safe…Until They’re Not
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.