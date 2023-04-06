Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $130.22

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.22 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.61). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.61), with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

Alpha Real Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 31.39, a current ratio of 45.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,186.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 128.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 130.20.

Alpha Real Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,636.36%.

Insider Activity at Alpha Real Trust

About Alpha Real Trust

In other news, insider William (Bill) Simpson purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($19,374.07). In related news, insider Phillip Rose bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($16,145.06). Also, insider William (Bill) Simpson purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($19,374.07). 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

