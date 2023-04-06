Alseres Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ALSE) versus 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Head to Head Comparison

Alseres Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ALSE – Get Rating) and 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Alseres Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 23andMe has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Alseres Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.5% of 23andMe shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Alseres Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of 23andMe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alseres Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A 23andMe 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alseres Pharmaceuticals and 23andMe, as reported by MarketBeat.

23andMe has a consensus target price of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Given 23andMe’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 23andMe is more favorable than Alseres Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Alseres Pharmaceuticals and 23andMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alseres Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A 23andMe -103.07% -36.26% -28.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alseres Pharmaceuticals and 23andMe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alseres Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 23andMe $271.89 million 3.77 -$217.49 million ($0.71) -3.15

Alseres Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 23andMe.

Summary

23andMe beats Alseres Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alseres Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alseres Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which focuses on development of diagnostic and therapeutic products for disorders in the central nervous system. The company was founded on October 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Auburndale, MA.

About 23andMe

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co. operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the drug development; and discovery and development of novel therapies to improve patient lives across various therapeutic areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as offers out-licensing of intellectual property associated with identified drug targets related to drug candidates under clinical development. It has a collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property (No.3) Limited to leverage genetic insights to validate, develop, and commercialize drugs. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alseres Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alseres Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.