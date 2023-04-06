Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have recently commented on EXR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

NYSE:EXR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.34. 1,031,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $222.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.79 and a 200 day moving average of $159.32.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

