Alta Capital Management LLC Has $43.77 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,071 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,513 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 3.3% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $43,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $381.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,455. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.38 and its 200-day moving average is $334.82. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $455.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

