Alta Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,811 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $22,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 394,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 32,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.32. 1,016,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.52.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

