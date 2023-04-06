Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 5,305 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 2.3% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $30,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.22. 486,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,854. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

