Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,396 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 1.2% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.
Altria Group Stock Performance
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altria Group (MO)
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
- Lamb Weston Serves Sizzling Report; Rally Sets New High
- Valero Has The Value Proposition Energy Investors Need
- Is the Dutch Bros.’ Outperform Upgrade Just the Beginning?
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.