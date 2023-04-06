Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,308 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.59.

AMZN stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.34. The stock had a trading volume of 23,634,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,592,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $160.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day moving average of $98.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

