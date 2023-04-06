American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Sells $76,794.13 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $76,794.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,799.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE AEO opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.62.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

