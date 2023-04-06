American Financial Advisors LLC Has $14.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 2.4% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $14,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 358,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,693,000 after purchasing an additional 308,199 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $224.50. The company had a trading volume of 243,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,119. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.71 and its 200-day moving average is $215.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $249.15.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

