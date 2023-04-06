American Financial Advisors LLC Has $24.58 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 4.2% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.76% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $24,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 458,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,186. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

