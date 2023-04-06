American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 484 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.04. 1,269,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,166. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.68. The company has a market cap of $278.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

