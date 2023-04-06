American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.
American Resources Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of AREC opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.47 million, a PE ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 0.30. American Resources has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.
American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.
