American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Get American Resources alerts:

American Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AREC opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.47 million, a PE ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 0.30. American Resources has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Resources by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,563,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 362,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 95,047 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in American Resources by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 857,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 182,239 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in American Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,171,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Resources by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 387,375 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.