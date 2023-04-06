Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.73. 192,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 123,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.95 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Americas Silver Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.70.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

