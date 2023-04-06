Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 57.53% from the stock’s current price.

ABCB has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 172,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,867. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $54.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen bought 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 38,995 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.