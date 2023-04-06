Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 57.53% from the stock’s current price.
ABCB has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.
Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %
Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 172,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,867. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $54.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen bought 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 38,995 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ameris Bancorp Company Profile
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
