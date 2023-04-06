AMF Tjanstepension AB Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 368.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,738,000 after acquiring an additional 770,620 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,818,000 after purchasing an additional 652,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,657 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.9 %

KMB stock opened at $135.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.11. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.