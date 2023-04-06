AMF Tjanstepension AB Cuts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,884 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 2.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

Nucor Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $143.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.