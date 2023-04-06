AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $119.35 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,373,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 473,387 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.4% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.08% of Walt Disney worth $119,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.91 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $133.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

