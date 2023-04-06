AMF Tjanstepension AB Invests $3.85 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,960 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. American National Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $207.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $214.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $104,482,906.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $104,482,906.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,641,000.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,897 shares of company stock valued at $60,695,819 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.