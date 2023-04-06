AMF Tjanstepension AB Lowers Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,939 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 177.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.1 %

LRCX opened at $493.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $548.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $501.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

