Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Bank of America

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 50.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMPL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $50,405.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,184.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $326,261. Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Amplitude by 427.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

