Analysts Offer Predictions for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Lakeland Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.10 million.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

LBAI opened at $14.72 on Thursday. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,681.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,681.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Hanson II purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,964.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth $16,738,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,555,000 after acquiring an additional 773,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,135,000 after acquiring an additional 751,881 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $7,250,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after buying an additional 402,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.