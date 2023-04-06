Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 6th (ASC, ATG, AUTO, ESP, FXPO, GEN, HLCL, HSW, INCH, JD)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 6th:

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 625 ($7.76) price target on the stock.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.18) price target on the stock.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 725 ($9.00) price target on the stock.

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 115 ($1.43) price target on the stock.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 125 ($1.55) target price on the stock.

Genuit Group (LON:GEN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Helical (LON:HLCL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 450 ($5.59) target price on the stock.

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,290 ($16.02) price target on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.69) target price on the stock.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 700 ($8.69) target price on the stock.

JTC (LON:JTC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 860 ($10.68) target price on the stock.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

THG (LON:THG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 55 ($0.68) target price on the stock.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 270 ($3.35) price target on the stock.

Tyman (LON:TYMN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.35) target price on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 4,650 ($57.75) price target on the stock.

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

