Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NGLOY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anglo American from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($44.71) to GBX 3,300 ($40.98) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.47) to GBX 3,400 ($42.23) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Anglo American from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,528.57.

Anglo American Stock Performance

NGLOY opened at $16.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

About Anglo American

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

