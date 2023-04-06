AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) versus AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) Head-To-Head Survey

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) and AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and AMAYA Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,210.57% -41.32% -23.98% AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

AppHarvest has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMAYA Global has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

31.7% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AppHarvest and AMAYA Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 2 1 0 2.33 AMAYA Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppHarvest currently has a consensus target price of $1.63, suggesting a potential upside of 206.08%. Given AppHarvest’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than AMAYA Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppHarvest and AMAYA Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $14.59 million 5.64 -$176.65 million ($1.67) -0.32 AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AMAYA Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppHarvest.

Summary

AppHarvest beats AMAYA Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

About AMAYA Global

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the planting, preserving packaging and marketing of navel oranges. The company was founded on March 24, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

