Arbitrum (ARB) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.58 Billion

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00004401 BTC on popular exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $396.67 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.22185907 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $581,326,400.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

