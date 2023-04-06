Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 1,737 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,671,000 after acquiring an additional 513,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,443,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,003,000 after acquiring an additional 38,986 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

MO stock opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

