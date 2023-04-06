Arden Trust Co Takes Position in Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MCSE)

Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MCSE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 321,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000. Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co owned about 18.16% of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSEARCA MCSE traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,010. Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.96.
Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF Profile
