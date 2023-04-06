Ardor Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $115.38 million and $54.40 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00064283 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00040446 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017451 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

