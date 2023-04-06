Argus Upgrades Haleon (NYSE:HLN) to Buy

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.47) to GBX 364 ($4.52) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

HLN opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. Haleon has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

