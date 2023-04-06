Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $70.32 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Ark has a total market cap of $70.32 million and $115.54 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000236 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004690 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004144 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,129,908 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.