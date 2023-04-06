Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of AWI remained flat at $68.20 during midday trading on Thursday. 573,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,357. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $95.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

