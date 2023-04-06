Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

Shares of AROW stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $385.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.67. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.07). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Arrow Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In other news, Director Gary C. Dake acquired 1,000 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,290.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $118,770 over the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 236.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

