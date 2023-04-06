Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Trading Down 8.4%

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $128.68 and last traded at $129.39. Approximately 227,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 432,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATKR. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Atkore Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.58 and a 200 day moving average of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.71. Atkore had a return on equity of 76.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $833.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,305,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,571,000 after purchasing an additional 165,933 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 19.3% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,592,000 after buying an additional 186,123 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,898,000 after acquiring an additional 170,539 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atkore by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atkore by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Stories

