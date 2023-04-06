Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,533,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46,683 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,811,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,638,000 after purchasing an additional 86,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,661,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,465,000 after purchasing an additional 271,159 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 32,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,941. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -4,450.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

