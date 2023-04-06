Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AESI opened at $17.31 on Monday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Insider Activity

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, Director Douglas G. Rogers acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Douglas G. Rogers bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ben M. Brigham bought 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Rating)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.