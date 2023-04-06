Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.
Shares of AESI opened at $17.31 on Monday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $18.20.
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
