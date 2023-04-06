Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Trading 3.7% Higher

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.23 and last traded at $25.07. 13,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 226,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.30 price target for the company.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

About Atour Lifestyle

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth $11,011,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at $6,379,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at $4,394,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,090,000.

(Get Rating)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.