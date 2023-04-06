Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Trading 3.7% Higher

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.23 and last traded at $25.07. 13,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 226,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.30 price target for the company.
Atour Lifestyle Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00.
About Atour Lifestyle
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.
