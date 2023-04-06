AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Trimmed by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.