AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIFGet Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

AutoCanada Price Performance

AOCIF stock remained flat at $15.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

