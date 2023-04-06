Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Auxly Cannabis Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Auxly Cannabis Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Auxly Cannabis Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

TSE XLY opened at C$0.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Auxly Cannabis Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

