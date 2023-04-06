Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $25.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s current price.

AVTR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,331 shares of company stock worth $456,616. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 60,562 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Avantor by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,230,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,957,000 after buying an additional 174,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Avantor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 510,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,758,000 after buying an additional 29,944 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.