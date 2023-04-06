B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.15

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 462269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.79.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $326.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.83%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B. Riley Financial news, President Kenneth M. Young bought 2,485 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.46 per share, with a total value of $78,178.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,394.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other B. Riley Financial news, President Kenneth M. Young bought 2,485 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.46 per share, with a total value of $78,178.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,394.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Agostino Robert P. D purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.59 per share, with a total value of $507,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 153,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,233,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 130,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,433 over the last ninety days. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,193,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,816,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,849,000 after buying an additional 32,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,446,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after buying an additional 455,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

